Tow truck driver accused of stunt driving in Caledon

OPP clock a driver travelling 151 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in Caledon, Ont., on an undisclosed date (OPP/Supplied)

A tow truck driver had their vehicle impounded and license suspended after allegedly travelling 71 kilometres over the speed limit in Caledon.

OPP say the driver was going 151 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 kilometre zone on Airport Road.

The motorist faces a 30-day license suspension and had their tow truck impounded for 14 days. 

