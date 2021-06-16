Tow truck driver in life-threatening condition after being struck on northeast road

A man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition Wednesday morning after being struck by a car in the city's northeast.

Emergency crews responded to a location on 11th Street N.E., in the Skyline East Industrial Park, shortly before 6 a.m. after a car hit the operator of a semi tow truck who was outside his vehicle.

The driver of the car remained on scene following the collision.

A section of 11th Street between 53rd and 57th Avenues N.E. was closed to traffic throughout the morning as the CPS traffic reconstruction unit investigated.