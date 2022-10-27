Tow truck driver stopped going 133 km/h on Limebank Road, police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police say a tow truck driver towing a pickup truck is facing a stunt driving charge after travelling 53 km/h over the speed limit in the south end.
In a post on Twitter, police said an officer observed a tow truck going 133 km/h on Limebank Road on Wednesday.
The speed limit is 80 km/h on Limebank Road.
The photo showed the stopped tow truck transporting a pickup truck on the back.
The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle seized for 14 days.
Tow truck stopped going 133km in an 80km/hr zone on Limebank Road #stuntdriving
Licence suspended for 30 days
Vehicle seized for 14.#slowdown #roadsafety@OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/ne9DBxjwFs
-
