Tow truck operator airlifted to Edmonton after being hit by driver in eastern Alta.
A 37-year-old tow truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday when a pickup was driven up the ramp of his truck, smashing the cab of it before landing on its side.
The crash happened at around 7 p.m., just outside of Lloydminster on Township Road 494 between Range Road 12 and 14, about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.
"Upon investigation, it was determined that an eastbound pick up truck had struck a parked tow truck’s ramp sending the truck into the air, then hitting the cab of the tow truck," Cst. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a Wednesday news release.
"The tow truck had been responding to a service call with its ramp down and emergency lights activated."
The driver of the tow truck was rushed to hospital in Lloyminster before he was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.
The pickup driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Mounties continue to investigate but said it doesn't appear that alcohol or drugs were involved.
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacementAfter four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
-
This represents home': housing construction begins at Caldwell First NationHousing construction has begun at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington where 28 residential units are planned as part of Phase One for the new development.
-
Passenger with measles went through Vancouver International Airport: BCCDCPeople who were on certain flights or were at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) last Thursday may have been exposed to measles, according to an alert from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Halifax Transit services free this weekendAll Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
-
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in WaterlooResidents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questionsRookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Ben Wagner out as Blue Jays radio voice after Sportsnet declines to renew contractThe Toronto Blue Jays will have a new radio voice next season after rights-holder Sportsnet elected not to renew the contract of broadcaster Ben Wagner.
-
MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinicsThe Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.
-
Home County future remains up in the air after annual general meetingThe future of the Home County Music and Art Festival remains up in the air. Dwindling donations, shrinking government grants and fewer volunteers taking leadership roles means it can no longer continue in its existing form.