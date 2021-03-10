A tow truck procession in Brantford on Wednesday honoured a driver who died on the job last week.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered to honour 42-year-old Jeff Jug. He was working for Norfolk Disposal Services, but used to work at Ken's Towing in Brantford.

People around the community knew Jug during the many years he worked in the area.

His mother, Judy, was part of Wednesday's procession.

"The pain is so unbearable that nobody can take it away from me," she said. "A part of me now is gone and I feel it. Jeff was an amazing, he was the most perfect son to have."

The procession started in Brantford and ended in Waterford. Jug recently moved there with his family.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating his death.