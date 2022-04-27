Tower planned for site of future Vancouver subway station would be tallest in the area

A nearly 40-storey skyscraper proposed for the site of a future Vancouver subway station is one step closer to being built following approval from city council Tuesday.

In a vote of 9-2, council approved a rezoning application that would allow for the mixed-use building to be constructed on the northeast corner of the intersection of West Broadway and Granville Street.

There used to be an RBC bank branch on the site, but it has since been demolished.

PCI Developments LP and Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership Architects have plans to build a 124-metre (407-foot) tower at 1477 West Broadway, which would make it the tallest building in the immediate area.

Other new buildings proposed for the Broadway-and-Granville area include an 18-storey rental building and Masonic Centre, a 24-storey office tower and a 28-storey rental tower.

The tower would include 223 rental units, of which 20 per cent – based on floor area, not number of units – would be leased at below-market rates.

The council vote followed days of public input earlier this month, as well as earlier public consultation in late 2021.

According to a presentation from city staff, those who supported the project were happy about the height and the density of housing, as well as the new businesses that would be located on its lower floors.

But those concerned also commented on the height and density, and some mentioned issues with parking and a lack of street spaces in the area.

The plan for the building, as laid out in the proposal summary from city staff, includes a grocery store and office and retail space. A version presented to the public also included rooftop areas and office terraces and there may be a public art installation outside.

The pitch includes "family-friendly indoor and outdoor amenity spaces" and a "premium fitness centre" for tenants.

Studies looked at where the building's shadow would fall at different times of day and year.

The incoming Broadway subway line would run underneath, and the building would include on its ground floor an entrance to South Granville Station.

There would also be six levels of underground parking, including bicycle and commercial parking beneath the building.