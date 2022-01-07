Towing advisory for QE II from south Edmonton to Highway 13 lifted: RCMP

As temperatures plunge and snowfall creates low visibility, RCMP issued a towing advisory on Friday afternoon for a section of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

At 4 p.m. Leduc RCMP said the towing ban was in place from 41 Avenue SW in south Edmonton to Highway 13, near Wetaskiwin, due to poor road conditions and visibility. It was not lifted until after 9:30 p.m.

Highway authority 511 Alberta listed that the QE II from south Edmonton to the Highway 616 interchange west of Millet, Alta., was partly covered by snow or ice, as of 4 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to continue falling in the Edmonton area until around 8 p.m., with northwest winds up to 20 km/h.

With the wind chill, temperatures will plummet to -38 C Friday evening, creating an increased risk of frostbite for most people within 10 to 30 minutes of exposure.

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday.

"Conditions have improved," Mounties said in a statement Friday evening after the advisory was lifted. "(RCMP) would like to caution the public to adjust their driving to current winter road conditions and to exercise caution in the extreme cold temperatures."