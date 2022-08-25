Town hall meeting in Leamington planned on abandoned gas wells

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Epp is hosting a community town hall meeting on abandoned gas wells.

It is scheduled for the Leamington Roma Club on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

According to a post on Epp’s Facebook page, the event is to increase awareness of abandoned gas wells within the constituency.

“Given the recent events in our area from gas wells, it is important to make the Chatham-Kent—Leamington communities aware of the potential threats to not only residential but also industrial and farming properties as well,” Epp said in the post. “The idea of this pro-active community town hall is to help inform and educate residents on how to better prepare themselves.”

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald is expected to be in attendance alongside federal, provincial, and municipal representatives.

The meeting is open to all area residents.