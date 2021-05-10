Town of Adjala-Tosorontio to host pop-up vaccination clinic Tuesday

Appointments are still available for eligible residents of Essa and Adjala-Tosorontio who will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccination through a pop-up clinic on Tuesday.

The Town of Adjala-Tosorontio is hosting the clinic, and vaccinations will occur at the Angus Arena located at 8529 County Road 10 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Eligible residents, including those born in 1971 or earlier, have a high-risk health condition, are essential workers in group one who can't work from home or identify as First Nation, Inuit, or Metis, and will need to book their appointment on the town's website.