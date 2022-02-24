Town of Amherstburg approves 2022 Capital Budget

Amherstburg town council approved its 2022 Capital Budget which includes investments of $19.7 million into various projects.

Council approved the budget during a special council meeting on Tuesday that focuses on improving the town’s aging infrastructure and parks.

"I am pleased with the collaborative efforts of council and administration in the preparation and review of this year's Capital Budget. The lean years of reducing debt and increasing contributions to reserves have paid off and resulted in the delivery of some needed infrastructure improvements our

residents have been requesting," said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. "Repairs to Angstrom, Concession 2 & Riverview roads as well as improvements at our parks are just a few investments our residents will appreciate this year."

Some highlights of the budget include:

New Dog Park

Libro Centre Trail Network

River Canard 5th Concession N-Bridge No 3012 replacement

New concrete Skate Park

Malden Park Upgrades

Fire tanker replacement

Road reconstruction

Boblo Island Forcemain and Pumping Station

