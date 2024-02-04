Town of Aylmer shows up to support family of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide

Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an Aylmer, Ont. family who are grieving after the loss of their daughter earlier this week an in apparent murder-suicide.

A visitation was held for Tanya Wiebe Saturday night, with community members lining Talbot Street in the East Elgin town to pay their respects, and to show love for her hockey playing son.

The Aylmer Flames hockey organization asked past and present players to bring hockey sticks and tap them to salute Wiebe’s son Chase and the family as they exited the visitation.

As previously reported by CTV News London, Wiebe was found dead on Jan. 31 in a Sparta, Ont. home, along with her boyfriend Kyle Savage.

Police have not released the cause of death, but those close to the investigation told CTV News London the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide involving a gun.