Town of Banff mandates vaccination for all employees

A new administrative policy implemented by the Town of Banff will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in just six weeks, or risk losing their job if they don’t comply.

Acting Town Manager, Darren Enns said the new mandate is in place to ensure the safety of employees and community members.

“Throughout this pandemic we’ve been working hard to keep our employees safe through a number of measures, whether that’s through personal protective equipment or distancing," Enns said.

"We see vaccines as the logical step in keeping everyone safe."

“We encourage those who remain hesitant to speak with their doctors and find out more information about how safe and effective these vaccines are," he added, "but if that doesn’t occur parting ways with employees is a last resort."

Enns added that employees have until September 23 to receive both doses of their COVID-19 vaccines and noted that vaccine compliance is already above 90 percent amongst the roughly 300 employees serving the town, with only five saying they haven't been vaccinated yet .

The vaccine mandate decision comes as the Town of Banff is dealing with an outbreak of the virus. According to the province, the area once again has the highest active rate per 100,000 people in Alberta.

The rate is 1144.9 active cases per 100,000.

For comparison, the City of Calgary which has the most active cases at 1,522 is only at a rate of 111.4 active cases per 100,000.

RISING NUMBERS CAUSE FOR CONCERN

The news of higher cases is concerning for Banff residents like Nicole Elie.

“I’ve had both doses and it gives me a sense of ease having the vaccine, especially living in a town where we get so many people travelling here I think it is very important,” she said.

“I know some people won’t be happy with being forced to get the vaccine, it should be up to people if they want to get vaccinated at the same time.”

Other tourists like Abu Alondo from Langley, B.C., are feeling safer with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alondo, who is fully vaccinated said immunization is what sparked him and his family to feel like it was OK for them to take a vacation to the mountain area,

“We’re doing our part and getting vaccinated to end this pandemic and we would be way more comfortable going inside any business if we know the staff are vaccinated.

The Town of Banff also held an emergency meeting last Friday about bringing back its mask mandate, but a vote has now been pushed back to Sept. 13.

LEGAL ISSUES

The town is also incentivizing those who are vaccinated with gift cards at local businesses, or to have funds from gift cards be donated to a charity of their choice.

One Town of Banff employee agreed to speak to CTV on the grounds that they not be identified.

While it is completely legal for a public organization, including a municipal or provincial government to require employees to be vaccinated, the policy could still be met with constitutional challenges if someone were to be fired for their religious beliefs or if they receive a medical note from their physician underlying a health reason, according to Taylor Janis employment lawyer Drew Jarisz..

“If either one of those is true then the individual would have a strong basis to seek an exemption or to seek accommodation and from the employer's perspective, especially if they were to try and terminate an individual, that employer will face significant legal liability,” Jarisz said.

“So if there’s one of those exemptions in place, the employer could be responsible for re-instating that individual, back pay, severance pay, a whole mess of things the employer would be staring down the gun of.”

Enns said that the Town of Banff does have exemptions built into its vaccine mandate policy, including if someone can’t get the vaccine for a religious or a health-related reason.

WILL CALGARY REQUIRE MANDATORY VACCINATION FOR CITY EMPLOYEES?

At this point, it remains unclear if the City of Calgary will follow suit with mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its more than 13,000 employees.

City officials confirmed to CTV News that there is no plans at this time for an emergency meeting, but Mayor Naheed Nenshi does have the ability to call such a meeting once council reconvenes in September.

A special meeting could be called if there is a written submission from a majority of those on council, but there are concerns that it is not likely that will happen.

Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell says the province has failed to provide proper direction.

“I hope we don’t wait until the numbers are so critical, that we’re in a major crisis again,” she said.

“We’ve seen the numbers go up very quickly so I don’t know what we’re waiting for, but I’m hopeful that at some point when the date demonstrates it, that council will act.”

Meanwhile, the City of Calgary still has a mask mandate in place for all city facilities until Sept. 15.

Calgary Emergency Management (CEMA) was also contacted by CTV News, and late Thursday afternoon, made the following statement regarding pandemic response in the city.

"The health and safety of the public and our employees remains The City of Calgary’s top priority. The City has many measures in place to help protect employees and citizens, including the requirement to wear masks in all City owned and operated facilities."

"With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Alberta, we are currently evaluating additional safety measures for City employees and will communicate a decision in the next few days. We strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated, including our employees."