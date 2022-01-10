Town of Banff passes 30km/h speed limit bylaw

With very few exceptions, the entire townsite of Banff will have a speed limit of 30 km/h by the spring after a bylaw was passed late Monday afternoon.

Bylaw 16-9 will also ease restrictions on skateboards, rollerblades and other non-motorized transport in town limits, lifting bans on all roadways.

The bylaw was presented as making roads safer while also reducing emissions by encouraging more people to make the shift to non-motorized transport.

There are currently no dedicated bike lanes or plans to implement them, and during discussion Mayor Corrie DiManno pointed to the reduction in speed as a cost effective way to help make cyclists feel and be safer in town.