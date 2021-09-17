Town of Bracebridge wants proof of vaccination at rec centres, town facilities

Recreation centres and town facilities in Bracebridge will be off-limits to anyone who can't show proof of vaccination starting Wednesday.

In a release Friday, the town said it was following the guidance of the province and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit by requesting individuals be fully vaccinated to access these facilities.

Starting Sept. 22, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated and provide proof with ID to access meeting and event spaces, sporting events, and facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, except for some youth recreational sports activities.

To be fully vaccinated, individuals must have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, plus 14 days since their second shot.

Second-dose immunization receipts are required as proof of vaccination.

Printable or downloadable vaccine receipts are available here.