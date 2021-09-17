Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury implements mandatory vaccines for staff

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has implemented a COVID-19 vaccination policy for town employees.

In a release, the Town says the policy recognizes that vaccination is one of the most critical control measures for addressing the hazard of COVID-19.

The policy requires fully vaccinated staff by November 1, 2021, within the limits of the Human Rights Code.

The Town issued information on the vaccine policy in a release Thursday.

Bradford West Gwillimbury is the latest community to implement a mandatory COVID-19 policy for staff. Barrie, Orillia and the County of Simcoe issued information on their policies last week.