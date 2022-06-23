Town of Collingwood considers banning fireworks

The Town of Collingwood is considering banning traditional fireworks, citing noise and environmental concerns.

The town notes a growing concern about the negative impacts of fireworks "on wildlife and domestic animals."

It states the loud noises cause "panic responses that can have dire consequences on animal health and well-being."

It also mentions the "serious environmental impacts" caused by harmful gases and pollutants that "poison the air, water and the soil."

The town stated that many municipalities across Canada, the United States and Europe banned traditional fireworks in favour of other light displays, including "quiet fireworks or drone displays."

The town directed staff to recommend alternate forms of light displays for special events, which will be included in the 2023 budget discussion.