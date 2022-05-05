Town of Collingwood one step closer in revitalizing grain terminals
Residents in Collingwood are one step closer to seeing who will take the lead in revitalizing one of the town's major landmarks.
The historic grain terminals hit the market as part of a major revitalization project earlier this year. The town began immediately looking for interested applicants for developers to take on the project.
On Thursday, the town announced a shortlist of three has been created from the six total applicants that came forward. They include:
- Diamante Urban Corporation
- Fram Building Group Ltd.
- Streetcar Developments Inc. & Dream Unlimited Corp.
The revitalization project dates back approximately a decade, when the terminals were first put up for sale. However, after the town struggled to find the right developer, the sale never went through.
The Town of Collingwood is looking to preserve the site's heritage while revitalizing the surrounding area and creating a recreation spot for residents.
The final developer is expected to be selected and approved by August.
-
Victim of fatal Olympic Village stabbing identifiedVancouver police have publicly identified the 51-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
This Armenian pizzeria in Toronto is the home of a nearly century-old recipeFor some, comfort food is a grilled cheese oozing with cheddar plunged into ketchup or a bottomless bowl of steaming hot ramen. For others, it’s lahmajoun.
-
Arcade Fire announces concert in Edmonton as part of 2022 world tourFor the first time since 2017, Arcade Fire will return to Edmonton during their world tour slated to start later this year.
-
Debt, reserves, or cuts: Windsor council to debate how to pay for battery plant landsWindsor city council will meet next week to debate the best way to pay for $53 million for land to be acquired for the future site of the 45 gigawatt Stellantis-LGES battery plant on the city’s east end.
-
'It shows what the east coast can do': Moncton, Halifax excited for world juniorsThere was still a buzz in the air the day after Moncton was announced as a co-host for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.