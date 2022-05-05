Town of Collingwood one step closer in revitalizing grain terminals

Residents in Collingwood are one step closer to seeing who will take the lead in revitalizing one of the town's major landmarks.

The historic grain terminals hit the market as part of a major revitalization project earlier this year. The town began immediately looking for interested applicants for developers to take on the project.

On Thursday, the town announced a shortlist of three has been created from the six total applicants that came forward. They include:

Diamante Urban Corporation

Fram Building Group Ltd.

Streetcar Developments Inc. & Dream Unlimited Corp.

The revitalization project dates back approximately a decade, when the terminals were first put up for sale. However, after the town struggled to find the right developer, the sale never went through.

The Town of Collingwood is looking to preserve the site's heritage while revitalizing the surrounding area and creating a recreation spot for residents.

The final developer is expected to be selected and approved by August.