Town of Essex appoints Doug Sweet as new CAO

The Town of Essex announced Tuesday Doug Sweet will be stepping into the position of chief administrative officer.

Sweet, who had previously served the town as deputy chief administrative officer and director of community services will be taking over for Chris Nepszy who recently accepted a position with the City of Windsor.

“Doug has a wealth of experience and organizational knowledge which make him the perfect fit to lead the Town of Essex team,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “On behalf of Council, congratulations to Doug and we look forward to continuing to work with him for the betterment of our community.”

Sweet served as the director of community services since 2013 and took on the deputy CAO position in 2019. Prior to that, he was the parks and recreation director from 2004 to 2008. He also served as the manager of arenas and the WFCU Centre for the City of Windsor.

As CAO, he will be responsible for overseeing all town operations and offering corporate leadership, the town says. He will also lead strategic decision-making and coordinate programs and projects between departments.

“I am extremely proud to have the privilege of serving my community and leading the incredibly talented staff at the Town of Essex,” Sweet said. “As CAO, I will continue to build upon the work of my predecessors to achieve Council’s goals and organizational success.”

Sweet’s appointment will be effective as of Sept. 7.