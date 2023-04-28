Town of Essex remembers former Harrow mayor Peter Timmins
The Town of Essex will be lowering its flags to half-mast as the municipality mourns the passing of a former Harrow mayor.
A news release from the town said it is saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Timmins, who served as the mayor of Harrow and deputy mayor of the Town of Essex.
“On behalf of the Town of Essex, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Peter’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “We appreciate Peter’s service as a devoted member of Town Council. His unwavering dedication to the residents of our community will never be forgotten.”
Timmins was an active member of the Essex community. Town officials say he was “truly a man of the people.” He was the Grand Knight and former district deputy of the Knights of Columbus Council #5350 and a member of the Fr. Louis Boué Assembly #2355.
“His passion, strength, and dedication will be remembered by many,” the release said.
Flags will be lowered to half-mast at all municipal facilities as a sign of mourning and remembrance.
