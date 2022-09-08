Town of Essex tightening rules on short term rental units

Owners of short-term rental units (STRU) in the Town of Essex will now need to obtain a licence to operate thanks to a new system implemented to ensure operators are following bylaws.

The town implemented a system of zoning regulations and licensing on Sept. 1 to “ensure STRU operators are complying with municipal bylaws, and that the character of neighbourhoods is maintained.”

Those looking to operate a STRU in Essex must be located in a district and building where short-term rentals are permitted under the zoning bylaw. Owners must obtain an operating licence within the jurisdiction by Dec. 31, 2022.

“This is an important step towards regulating the Short Term Rental Units in the Town of Essex,” the mayor of Essex said in a news release. “We thank all STRU owners for their cooperation in completing the application process.”

Information on STRU regulations, the licensing process and to apply for a licence is available on the Town of Essex website.