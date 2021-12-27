Town of Essex to implement new bylaw charging for false alarm calls

False alarms will soon cost residents and businesses in the Town of Essex.

The Police Services Board says it has noticed a significant pattern of OPP officers being dispatched to investigate what turns out to be a false alarm.

Officers responded to 215 false calls between August 2020 and August 2021.

In response, the town is putting a new bylaw in place for 2022 that would result in a $180 penalty for the owner of the home or business if the call turns out to be a false alarm.

That charge is the average cost the town has to pay for an officer to respond to a security alarm call.

“At the end of the day, we're talking about valuable police resources and we'd like, hopefully, to spend those police resources elsewhere," Roger Auger, clerk for the Town of Essex told AM800 News.

Auger says majority of false alarms will come from employees who haven’t been properly trained, or have triggered the alarm by accident.

Owners are being asked to register their security alarm system with the town.

All registered owners will not be charged for the first two false alarm calls within the calendar year.

Non-registered premises, however, are subject to a $180 fee for all false alarms beginning January 2022.

Residents and businesses can register their security alarm system online, or by calling 519-776-7336 ext.0, or visiting Essex Town Hall.