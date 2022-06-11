Town of Essex to offer financial support to mitigate basement flooding
The Town of Essex is offering homeowners flood subsidy programs to help reduce the risk of basement flooding on their property.
A news release from the town says due to the increasing and severe weather events related to climate change, Essex has implemented a number of programs to help prevent flooding.
“As a municipality, we are committed to preparing for the effects of climate change,” said Mayor Richard Meloche. “We are pleased to offer financial support through the Subsidy Program to assist residents in reducing the risk of flooding on their property.”
The town is offering homeowners the chance to receive a financial subsidy to disconnect downspouts, complete investigative camera work, and install a sump pump and/or backwater valve.
New this year, the town is offering homeowners up to $50 to purchase a rain barrel.
The program is available to Essex homeowners who do not have funds owed to the town such as back taxes or overdue payments.
For more information and to apply, visit the Town of Essex website.
-
StoryPath turns downtown Victoria into a literary scavenger huntA scavenger hunt taking place in B.C.'s capital city this week makes it possible to get literally lost in a book.
-
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater SudburyThe annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
-
Elks, Lions to feature new quarterbacks in CFL openerBoth teams will feature new starting quarterbacks when the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Elks open the CFL season Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon takes flight in AmherstburgPeople in Amherstburg took to the sky Saturday, riding aboard the famed RE/AX Realty hot air balloon.
-
Investigation reveals man was injuring domesticated animals: Brandon policeA 27-year-old man has been criminally charged after Brandon police said he was responsible for hurting domesticated animals.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in TilburyA youth offender is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident in Tilbury left a person with a life-threatening injury.
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball DayCalgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car showThe annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.