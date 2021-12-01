Town of Essex to spread holiday cheer with online and in-person events

Candy cane lane and breakfast with Santa are some of the events planned to spread holiday cheer in Essex this season.

The Town of Essex announced its holiday programs on Wednesday which includes in-person and online events around to get residents in the holiday spirit.

The annual Candy Cane Lane Christmas and Decorating Contest is back again and will be open to submissions until Dec. 18. Residents and businesses are encouraged to deck their homes and business with holiday décor and submit their address to be considered for judging and a chance to win $3,000 worth of prizes.

There will be two chances to get breakfast with the big guy himself this year. Breakfast with Santa equipped with pancakes, juice and coffee will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Lions Hall in Harrow and again on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Essex Centre Sports Complex. The price to participate is $6.50 per person.

Santa Claus along with his elves will also be making himself available online with crafts, snacks, songs and stories and even a private family session with Old Saint Nick himself. Jingle Ring participants can pick up snack and craft materials in Essex Centre and in Harrow — letters to Santa will also be collected. The cost to participate is $15.

Space is limited at both the breakfast and Jingle Ring. For details and registration, please call 519-776-7336 ext. 1052, or visit essexconnect.ca