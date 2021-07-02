Town of Essex Tune Up the Park concerts to return to in-person shows

After hosting last year’s Tune Up the Parks concert series online, the event is ready to return to in-person performances.

Heading into its seventh year, the popular event will host performances in Essex parks once again starting on Monday.

“As a committee we are excited to bring this celebration of community artists back to our local parks,” said Tony Paniccia, Chair of the Arts, Culture & Tourism Committee. “While the events may not be exactly as they were in previous years, this is an opportunity to safely come together to enjoy the outdoors and these talented musicians.”

The series kicks off around 7 p.m. at Colchester Park (100 Jackson Street) on Monday with a performance from Bad Romance, a cover band playing hits from artist like Evanescence, AC/DC, and Lady Gaga. Two days later, up-and-coming local artist Emerson Emelia will perform at Heritage Gardens Park (87 Station Street, Essex).

Tune Up the Parks performances are scheduled for Mondays in Colchester and Wednesday in Essex Centre from July 5 to Sept. 1. All performances are set to start shortly after 7 p.m.

The Town of Essex’s Arts, Culture and Tourism Committee reminders residents to adhere to current public health restrictions, such as crowd size limits and physical distancing.

For a full list of performances, visit www.essex.ca/TuneUpTheParks