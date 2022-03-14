Town of Essex wants to hear from skateboarders on future of local skate parks

The Town of Essex is encouraging skateboarders to "share their vision" for updates to the equipment at the Essex Centre and Harrow Skate Park.

The town created an online survey to hear from skate enthusiasts to help determine how the current park equipment can be improved and updated to offer an "all-inclusive multi-use experience."

Those interested in having their say can complete the online survey on the Town of Essex website.

The survey closes on Saturday, April 2.