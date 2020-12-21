A shocking and tragic death has befallen a small community.

Mindy Godin, the mother of two young children, died after an altercation in her home on Tobique Road.

Police won't say how she was wounded, but she was reportedly stabbed.

Police say the 32-year-old was able to run next door to a convenience store for help just before noon on Monday, but that's where she succumbed to her injuries.

"When the police arrived, ambulance arrived, the female collapsed and died of her injuries," said Grand Falls deputy police chief Marco Levesque.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Jonathan Lee-William Beck Fontaine was charged Tuesday in an Edmundston Court with second-degree murder.

He will remain in custody for his next appearance on Jan. 4.

The community of Grand Falls was shaken by the event.

"Everybody is really in the spirit of Christmas and, within minutes, these kids are being stripped of a mom, a family is losing a daughter, a sister," said Grand Falls Mayor Marcel Deschênes. "It’s just terrible for a small community like Grand Falls."

The tight-knit community has already begun collecting donations on behalf of the family.

Ginette Levesque knew Godin through the same volunteer group for more than a decade.

"Shock, a very big shock," said Levesque. "She didn’t deserve this, she had two little boys, very tragic."

"She was always smiling," said Annick Ouellette. "She was a happy girl, she was good to her two sons. If she came here she’d always say hello, she was a very, very good person."

Deschenes says that a vigil will be held for Godin once Zone 4 returns to yellow status at midnight Tuesday.