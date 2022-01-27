Town of Innisfil cooks up new ways to enjoy healthy eating at home

The Town of Innisfil is offering a new way for families to enjoy cooking together at home.

Participants have the opportunity to pick up meal kits that are geared to families, seniors and children. Meal kits contain a recipe and all the ingredients for families to cook the meal at home successfully.

Depending on the program, some additional activities may be included with the purchase of a meal kit, including games or pre-recorded YouTube demonstrations.

Those interested can register for a program online, then pick up the meal kit and take it home.

Additional, in-person programming will become available once COVID-19 restrictions lift across the province on Jan. 31.