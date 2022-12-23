Town of Innisfil declares 'Significant Weather Event' amid winter storm warning
The Town of Innisfil declared a Significant Weather Event Friday in response to the winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada.
The declaration is in effect "until further notice," the town says.
Innisfil Town Hall and arenas will close early Saturday at 11 a.m.
The town reminds residents that snow plows prioritize the most-travelled roads and asks for patience during the storm.
"Secondary and residential streets may take longer than usual given the severe winter storm," the town noted.
The town asks residents to report downed powerlines by calling 911 and InnPower at 705-431-4321.
SIGNIFICANT WEATHER EVENT | What does it mean?
In Ontario, a Significant Weather Event is declared when weather conditions pose a significant danger to drivers and pedestrians in municipalities.
This declaration temporarily suspends the typical maintenance timelines for municipalities, and efforts will primarily be directed toward clearing main roads to ensure that critical emergency services can continue to operate.
-
Canucks third period push fuels 5-2 win over OilersBo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
-
Emotional support dog that went missing from Deer Run yard foundNoble, an 11-month-old blue merle poodle, escaped from a friend’s yard on Deer Lane Close S.E. Sunday evening.
-
'Christmas miracle': Calgary Flames assistant general manager home for the holidaysSnow's wife, Kelsie, tweeted on Friday, "We got our Christmas miracle. After two weeks in hospital and two times on life support, Chris is home."
-
Annual Christmas dinner served at The Gathering PlaceIt was a busy afternoon at The Gathering Place on Friday as staff and volunteers served hot turkey dinners to clients.
-
Donations fall drastically with Salvation Army kettle sites closed during winter stormsGreater Victoria's Salvation Army kettle donation program is in crisis after this week's winter storm cancelled in-person donation sites.
-
No injuries reported following a garage fire in North DumfriesA working garage caught fire at a home in North Dumfries Friday evening.
-
U.S. court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of Vancouver Island coupleThe Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple.
-
Officials say it was a great year for Sault tourismSault Ste. Marie’s tourism department says the local industry has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels. Officials say even with fewer American visitors, tourism revenue has grown, due in large part to a spike in domestic tourism.
-
Snow, freezing rain wreak transportation havoc in the Fraser ValleyDriving conditions in the Fraser Valley are treacherous. So treacherous, in fact, that some people hoping to make it to other parts of the province for Christmas opted to turn around Friday.