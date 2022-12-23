Town of Innisfil declares 'Significant Weather Event' amid winter storm warning

The Town of Innisfil declared a Significant Weather Event Friday in response to the winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada.

The declaration is in effect "until further notice," the town says.

Innisfil Town Hall and arenas will close early Saturday at 11 a.m.

The town reminds residents that snow plows prioritize the most-travelled roads and asks for patience during the storm.

"Secondary and residential streets may take longer than usual given the severe winter storm," the town noted.

The town asks residents to report downed powerlines by calling 911 and InnPower at 705-431-4321.

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER EVENT | What does it mean?

In Ontario, a Significant Weather Event is declared when weather conditions pose a significant danger to drivers and pedestrians in municipalities.

This declaration temporarily suspends the typical maintenance timelines for municipalities, and efforts will primarily be directed toward clearing main roads to ensure that critical emergency services can continue to operate.