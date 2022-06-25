Town of Innisfil improving beach accessibility

The Town of Innisfil is working to ensure everyone, no matter their circumstances, has a chance to dip their toes in the waters as summer is in full swing.

On Saturday, the town unveiled its new floating beach wheelchair at Innisfil Beach Park. The new device will ensure those in wheelchairs that do not work on sand or in water aren't prohibited from a day at the beach.

The chair was named after Sierra Maclellan, a community member born with hydrocephalus before her untimely death in 2020.

"Sierra's Chair builds on the accessible beach mats already in place by extending beach access from the sand into the water," Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dolin said in a news release. "Our commitment to removing barriers extends to every corner of Innisfil, from parks and facilities to our beaches."

The chair was a project of the Innisfil Beach Park Ad Hoc Committee, which works to make recommendations for potential improvements to the park to council.

It will be available for free rentals daily between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.