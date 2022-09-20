Town of Innisfil pilots new traffic calming measures in problem areas
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The Town of Innisfil is pumping the brakes on speeders with traffic-calming measures in select areas.
The town is piloting measures in three locations that it says have had reports of high speeds and collisions:
- Shore Acres Drive will have on-road pavement markings with a 50 km/h speed limit sign;
- Belle Aire Beach Road will have chicanes with a barrier curb and barrels in place, and;
- Maple Road will have flexible bollards, speed cushions and a raised pedestrian crossing.
In a release, Mayor Lynn Dollin stated the town is testing the new measures to evaluate their effectiveness and limitations "and increase residents' familiarity with these devices."
The pilot project will run until mid to late October as staff gather data to see how the new traffic calming measures perform.
The town said it would allow residents to share feedback about the new devices in the fall.
