Town of Kingsville to implement workplace vaccine policy

The Town of Kingsville plans to roll out a mandatory vaccination policy for staff.

Under the new rules, employees will have until Sept. 30 to get their first dose, while second doses must be completed by Oct. 30.

CAO John Norton says the town will review any cases where staff cannot or refuse to get the COVID-19 shot, but it could result in termination.

The new vaccination policy does allow for medical or religious exemptions.

Norton says making the vaccine mandatory was not an easy decision, but council opted to follow the advice of medical experts.

Meanwhile, the mandatory vaccination policy for City of Windsor workers has been approved by city council.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the next step involves consultation with the union.

The hope is to have something ready for final approval in the next week.

By the end of November, workers will not not be allowed in the workplace if they are unvaccinated.

“There’s enough data out there to prove these vaccines are safe and so we have to do our part as an employer to say we have to take care of our staff,” says Dilkens. “We need to provide comfort to the public that is coming into City Hall and do everything we can to help make sure we’re moving out of this COVID fog together.”