Town of LaSalle accepting applications for student summer positions

A student working for the City of Windsor in the summer job program. (Courtesy City of Windsor / YouTube)

Looking for a summer job? The Town of LaSalle is now accepting applications.

The town has part-time summer jobs open in the parks and public works departments as well as boat ramp attendants.

There are also open positions at the Vollmer Complex for fitness instructions, front desk and others.

Those interested in working for the town over the summer can apply online.

