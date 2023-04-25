iHeartRadio

Town of LaSalle crews working to repair watermain break


Town of LaSalle officials were on-site to fix a watermain break on Bouffard Road on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Source: Town of LaSalle/Twitter)

The Town of LaSalle is asking residents to avoid an area of Bouffard Road due to a watermain break.

Town officials say crews are on-site in the area of 1780 Bouffard Road to fix the issue.

Residents in the area may notice discoloured water conditions during the repair process.

Officials say residents should run cold water taps until the water clears before using.

