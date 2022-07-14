Town of LaSalle no longer idling on environment

LaSalle Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche would like to see the town implement an anti-idling bylaw in an effort to address climate change and increase awareness.

Meloche brought forward a notice of motion at Tuesday’s council meeting asking for administration to write up the bylaw, noting it would be difficult to enforce but says this is one step in addressing the issue.

“In this case, it's going to go straight to the bylaw officer to write then it'll come back to us and we'll vote on it,” said Coun. Jeff Renaud.

LaSalle resident Nancy Freer said she often sees idling cars near the park down her street.

“They also stop at the corner there right in front of my house and sit there and text in their car. Happened last night. It was 10 minutes. They were still there,” she said.

The City of Windsor has had an idling bylaw in place since 2001. It was amended in 2016 with drivers permitted to idle for up to three minutes.

Windsor resident Lucille Canzi says the bylaw is supportive but doesn’t pay much attention to it.

“I don't sit and eat in the car and idle so it doesn't bother me,” she said.

Craig Robertson, the city’s supervisor of licensing, says complaints are regularly taken.

“The complaints that we do get they are actually exempt under the bylaw,” said Robertson.

Drivers are exempt from the idling bylaw if the interior of their vehicle is over 27C or under 5C.

Railroad crossings and drive-thrus are also exempt.

“If you ran into the convenience store and you left your car running and you're in there buying your lottery tickets. If your car is there running for three continuous minutes you're technically violating the bylaw,” Robertson explained.

Coun. Renaud says it could be a while before a new bylaw is voted on.

“Some reports come back really quickly, a month,” he said. “Other ones take months and months so there's no guarantee that this will come back before election time.” Until then, the proposed environmental bylaw will sit idle.