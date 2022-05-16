Town of LaSalle opens new dog park

A new park in LaSalle has officially gone to the dogs.

The newly constructed LaSalle Dog Park opened on Monday after a report to design and construct a park for pooches was approved at a council meeting last year.

Construction of the park was finished last fall, but the town had to wait for the grass to grow in the area before opening the gates.

The unsupervised park is located just south of the Town of LaSalle Public Works Department at 2170 Judy Recker Crescent. It will be open during daylight hours.

The park is sectioned into two areas, one for smaller dogs under 25 lbs. and another for large dogs.

A water station is also on-site for the dogs to grab a drink after all that running around.

A full list of details and rules is available on the LaSalle Dog Park page of the town’s website.