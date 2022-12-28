Town of LaSalle reminds residents about proper Christmas tree disposal

Another Christmas Day has come and gone in Windsor-Essex, and as some people begin taking down their holiday decorations, the Town of LaSalle is reminding residents that when it comes to disposing of natural Christmas trees, there’s a right and a wrong way to do it.

According to a tweet from the Town of LaSalle, the town reminds residents that natural Christmas trees will not be collected alongside regular garbage.

Natural Christmas trees can be disposed of at one of the following locations: