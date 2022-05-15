Town of Minnedosa faces rising water levels and overland flooding
A Westman community already facing high water levels is now seeing the surging river rise even higher.
"It's anticipated the crest will be in two to three days, then we should start seeing the water levels diminish," said Jim Doppler, chief administrative officer for the town of Minnedosa, two hours west of Winnipeg.
Overland flooding is an almost annual occurrence in Minnedosa, says Doppler, adding that current water levels are above average.
To mitigate the impacts on the town’s infrastructure, storm drains and manholes have been covered, and the community is sandbagging every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., an effort that will continue into the weekend, said Doppler.
“Everybody’s doing what they can,” he said, adding that students are even taking time out of their lunch break to help.
Doppler is confident the situation is under control, though there are residences and businesses that may be at-risk.
“But the concern is still the amount of water in the north the parks," he said.
-with files from CTV's Cody Carter
