A Wellington County community is hoping to move a river that's been a source of flooding problems.

The town of Minto is proposing to re-route the Maitland River around the community for a cost of $38 million.

"That is the number one thing down the road," said George Bridge, the Mayor of Minto. "If you spend all that money you might as well have success at the end."

The town is also expected to approach the provincial and federal governments for financial help.

In 2017, the river spilled its banks in Harriston and flooded more than 150 homes.

There have been 15 massive floods along in the last century.