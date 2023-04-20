iHeartRadio

Town of Orangeville races to repair water main break


A water main break in Orangeville, Ont., impacts the town's main transmission line on Thurs., April 20, 2023. (Source: Town of Orangeville)

The Town of Orangeville warned residents and businesses to prepare for extensive water outages after a water main break Thursday.

According to the Town, a contractor come into contact with a main transmission line causing potential widespread outages throughout the downtown area.

"Water may be extremely discoloured or unavailable until further notice," the Town stated in a release.

Town staff managed to isolate the break and restored a majority of the downtown area that was out.

Residents and businesses in the Townline and Broadway area are expected to have a water outage until sometime Thursday night.

