Town of Rosthern tells drivers to stay off the sidewalk

The Town of Rosthern has posted a notice to social media asking drivers to stay off the sidewalks.

“Many times we have asked motorists not to drive down streets where there is equipment working....this doesn't mean driving on the sidewalk,” the Facebook post said.

The town advises drivers looking to avoid snow-clearing trucks should choose a different route.

“Equipment operators are trying to clean the streets as fast and efficiently as they can. They have many things to look out for and it is extremely inconsiderate of motorists when they come up behind or in front of the equipment and expect that the equipment should move out of the way,” the post said.