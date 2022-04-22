Town of St. Marys’ emergency deparment to remain closed overnight as staffing shortages persist

The emergency room at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will remain closed overnight until early May.

In a news release sent out on Friday afternoon, the hospital announced the temporary emergency room closure in place since Monday would continue until May 2 at 7 a.m. The measure to reduce hours was set to end as of Friday.

“With COVID-19 staff absences continuing to increase we are unfortunately left with no other option than to extend our reduced hours of operation,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, in the release. “With a high level of community transmission, we want to remind everyone of the importance of following public health measures such as staying home if you are feeling unwell, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and getting vaccinated.”

Twenty per cent of staff at the hospital have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are self-isolating, according to the hospital.

From April 23 to May 2, 2022 the emergency department in St. Marys will accept patients from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be closed overnight until 7 a.m.

During the closure, emergency calls in the area will be redirected to Stratford, London, or Ingersoll.

Anyone requiring immediate medical should call 911 and paramedics will get you to the nearest emergency department for care, HPHA said.