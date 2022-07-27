Town of Tecumseh appoints new Ward 1 councillor
The Town of Tecumseh has appointed former fire chief, Douglas Pitre, as the new councillor for Ward 1.
Pitre will fill the position left vacant when former councillor Andrew Dowie was elected MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh earlier this year.
He was selected after eight citizens put their names forward to fill the spot. Council interested all candidates during a special meeting of council Tuesday night and appointed Pitre.
“I am pleased to welcome Doug Pitre to the Town of Tecumseh Council,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “While there are only a few short months left in this term, it is important that Ward 1 residents are represented on Council. I welcome the newly appointed member and thank all the residents who put their names forward for consideration. Their civic-mindedness is truly appreciated.”
He will hold the position until the end of this term of council on Nov. 14, 2022.
A longtime resident of Tecumseh, Pitre held a 39-year career with the town’s fire services. He served as captain, deputy chief and eventual director of fire services/fire chief.
Pitre worked closely with council while part of the senior management team and once retired he continued to stay involved in the community.
-
Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting guardrail in BradfordA motorcyclist is dead after police say he lost control while riding in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon and struck a guardrail.
-
Ontario man who contracted monkeypox shares his story"I did have a lot of fever, headache, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes in my groin and so on and it took many days for even the sores to start to pop up," Peter Kelly said.
-
Arrows found in parks, private buildings in Fort SaskatchewanMounties in Fort Saskatchewan are looking for an archer after a number of arrows were found in public parks and private buildings.
-
CUPE criticizes Sask. government plan to outsource some knee and hip surgeriesThe Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s plan to outsource knee and hip surgeries to an out-of-province, private surgical facility received criticism from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in MaskwacisThe woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Work set to begin on replacing Newfoundland's rodent-infested, 19th-century jailThe Newfoundland and Labrador government says a company has been selected to prepare the land where a replacement for its crumbling, 1850s-era jail will be built.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern AlbertaCalgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West EndA 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.
-
Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in DartmouthAfter winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.