Town of Tecumseh launches Farm 911 initiative
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Town of Tecumseh is launching a project called the ‘Farm 911 initiative’ giving agricultural and rural lands a physical address.
Also known as the ‘Emily Project’ the initiative was sparked by the death of a young girl in Hastings, Ont.
Emily Trudeau died after emergency services couldn’t find the field she was in since the farm didn’t have a civic address.
Residents applying to participate will get a yellow ‘9-1-1’ sign for these properties for easy identification.
Currently, 75 municipalities and counties are participating in the program, but Tecumseh will be the first in Windsor-Essex.
