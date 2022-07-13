Town of Tecumseh launches Farm 911 initiative

The Town of Tecumseh is launching a project called the ‘Farm 911 initiative’ giving agricultural and rural lands a physical address.

Also known as the ‘Emily Project’ the initiative was sparked by the death of a young girl in Hastings, Ont.

Emily Trudeau died after emergency services couldn’t find the field she was in since the farm didn’t have a civic address.

Residents applying to participate will get a yellow ‘9-1-1’ sign for these properties for easy identification.

Currently, 75 municipalities and counties are participating in the program, but Tecumseh will be the first in Windsor-Essex.