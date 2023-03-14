Town of Tecumseh launches new dog licensing program

The Town of Tecumseh is partnering with DocuPet, an online platform, to launch a new and more convenient dog licensing system.

The new system will be in place and ready for dog owners on Tuesday, Mar. 14.

“We are thrilled to partner with DocuPet as their online dog licensing solution will be extremely valuable to pet owners and a necessity for animal safety within the community itself,” Mayor Gary McNamara said in a news release. “We are excited for residents to utilize this program to help protect their dog and all pets in the community.”

City officials say DocuPet’s platform will allow the town to deliver important animal services including the 24/7 HomeSafe program and automatic alerts in the event your dog goes missing.

“We are very excited to kick off this effective program with the Town of Tecumseh to increase pet identification and reunification services for all residents,” said Grant Goodwin, DocuPet’s CEO. “Pets wearing DocuPet tags spend little to no time in the shelter versus unlicensed pets. We thank the Town of Tecumseh for coming on board to be an impactful part of the solution.”

All dogs in Tecumseh need to be licensed each year. Previously, all licences expired annually on Dec. 31, now, through the DocuPet licensing program, all licences will be valid for a full 365 days after purchase.

Current dog licences are valid until April 30, 2023. Pet owners can learn more about the program and fees and register dog licences online at tecumsehdogtags.ca. Licensing by mail, phone or in person is also available.