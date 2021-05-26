Town of Tecumseh makes changes to bylaw regarding Urban Hen Pilot Project

Rules are being tightened for Tecumseh’s Urban Hen Pilot Project.

The pilot was introduced last March when it issued 11 permits for a total of 66 urban hens.

The town says it received complaints regarding one property and after following up with the owner, revoked their permit in February.

There are now 10 permits with 60 backyard hens in Tecumseh.

The town says based on the first year of the project, it has made amendments to the bylaw which includes strengthening enforcement as well as cost recovery from the removal of hens and their coops when a permit has to be revoked.

Wording in the permit will outline that costs suffered by the town can be charged back to the owner if they are found to be in non-compliance with the pilot’s terms and conditions.

The pilot will run until next April and a final report will be submitted to council after that.