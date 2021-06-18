Town of Tecumseh’s Leisure Pool set to reopen next month

The Town of Tecumseh is reopening its public pool at Lacasse Park come July as restrictions under Ontario’s “Roadmap to Reopening” are eased.

The Tecumseh Leisure Pool will reopen on Saturday, July 3 with safety protocols in place including a reduced pool capacity.

“We are very excited to open the pool this year after having to remain closed last summer,” said Gary McNamara, mayor of Tecumseh. “We know how important it is for our young people to learn to swim and we are pleased to be offering our Learn to Swim program this summer.”

The Tecumseh Leisure Pool offers recreational swims as well as lessons. Both capacity limits will be reduced this year and measures have been implemented to help ensure a safe return.

Public recreational swims will be offered daily including Tot Time, Adult Lengths, Aquafit and Family Swims.

Swimming lessons offered for 2021 include Parent & Tot, Preschool, and Learn to Swim as well as Leadership Programs for swimmers preparing to become lifeguards and instructors.

Those interested in registering for recreation swims or lessons must do so in advance here.

“We thank the community for their patience as we work to reopen recreational facilities this year,” said Paul Anthony, director of parks and recreation. “We ask those planning to visit the leisure pool to watch our Return to the Pool video before attending the facility to ensure they are familiar with the new rules in place to keep everyone safe while enjoying the water.”

Visitors to the pool are asked to review the “Return to Pool” video on the Town of Tecumseh website that details what to expect when visiting the pool.