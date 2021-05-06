Town of Tecumseh to add traffic calming in-road signs

The Town of Tecumseh is installing flexible in-road traffic signs on a trial basis to help calm traffic.

The signs will be installed over the next few weeks and placed in the centre of the road between opposing traffic lanes at various locations. The signs create a narrowing effect on the lane which can give motorists the awareness of the need to slow down.

The town says the signs are used as visual cues to remind drivers to go the speed limit.

“We are always open to new and innovative ways to calm traffic in Town,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “One of the things we hear from residents is the need for traffic calming measures in Town. These signs will help with this concern and remind drivers to slow down.”

The signs are about one-meter-tall by 30 cm wide. The signs will flex upon impact in case an inattentive driver or a wider vehicle were to come in contact with a sign.

The town says the signs will be installed between driveways and spaced apart to not block access to nearby properties.

Locations for the signs will be chosen based on traffic analysis conducted by Public Works and Environmental Services.

Installation of the in-road signs is expected to start at the end of the month. They will be removed before the winter to allow room for snow plows.