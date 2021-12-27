Town of Tecumseh to close most facilities as COVID-19 cases increase

The Town of Tecumseh is closing most of its facilities for up to two weeks in response to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant, town officials say.

According to a news release from the town, Tecumseh plans to implement a “circuit-breaker” closure of most of its facilities as of Sunday, Jan. 2 to follow the normal closures over the holidays from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

“The case counts of COVID-19 have risen exponentially due to the Omicron variant, exceeding all projections, with case rates in Windsor-Essex, and Tecumseh in particular, extremely high,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. “We will monitor the trends over the holidays and may adjust the closure of some facilities, however, we wanted to be prepared if the current trend continues past the holidays. I appreciate this change in operations may be inconvenient, but I believe it is essential to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Officials say the decision comes after extensive discussion as part of the town’s COVID-19 Safety Plan and considered recent data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit which shows sharp increases in local case rates at 145.1 per 100,000, exceeding Ontario rates (126 per 100,000.)

“Windsor-Essex continues to have one of the highest case rates in the province. In Tecumseh, the case rate is 178.7 per 100,000, second highest in the region,” the release said. “Moreover, the Windsor-Essex region has the sixth highest positivity rate in the province with several recent outbreaks in schools and workplaces. Cases counts are highest in the 0-19 age group.”

Officials say most town offices and facilities will be closed to the public but services will continue to be offered remotely. Essential public services like winter control, garbage collection, water and wastewater services will continue.

The closure will impact town hall, halls and clubs and satellite town facilities associated with public works, parks and fire stations. Council and committee meetings will continue virtually.

The Tecumseh Arena will remain open with additional safety measures including limits on spectators, reduced dressing room times and measures to move teams in and out of the arena quickly between games.

Officials say the town will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation to determine when it can safely reopen its facilities to the public or if further closure is needed.