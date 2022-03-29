Town of Tecumseh unveils new high-water rescue vehicle

The Town of Tecumseh unveiled its purchase of a high-water rescue vehicle on Tuesday to help increase emergency response options during a flood event.

The town says rising water levels in the Great Lakes increase the risk of overland flooding in Tecumseh and Essex County. With the possibility of significant flooding, town officials say this purchase is a step to reduce the risk.

“The Town is taking measures to reduce the impact of flooding, and we are also preparing for the impacts of severe weather and rising water levels,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Having a high-water rescue vehicle in our tool kit helps our staff prepare to keep our residents safe. Chief Bondy and his team have done an outstanding job of researching the options and finding the best vehicle for the job.”

Formally known as “Support 2,” the vehicle is the first in the region capable of offering emergency access to significantly flooded areas.

The town says Support 2 has the ability to safely move through water just over 1.2 metres deep and has seating for 12 evacuees, a lift gate for evacuee access and room for mobility devices.

The vehicle will also be available to assist neighbouring emergency service agencies.

In addition to flood emergencies, Support 2 has off-road capabilities which officials say make it helpful in fighting field fires and will be outfitted with a pump and water tank for this reason.

“We are grateful to be able to provide an extra level of safety to our residents,” said fire Chief Wade Bondy. “This vehicle gives our emergency service team even greater rescue capabilities, providing residents an added level of assurance.”