Town ‘shocked’ by sudden passing of mayor

Myles Murdock’s mayoral nameplate remains at the centre of Goderich Council chambers, but sadly, he won’t be back to take his seat after passing away suddenly this week.

“Myles meant the world to me. He was my high school teacher. He coached me in basketball. When I became a councillor in 2014, he was that person who took the time to answer my questions. From high school on, he’s been that mentor to me. So, it hurts,” said Trevor Bazinet, Goderich’s deputy mayor, and now, acting mayor.

Murdock served on Goderich town council from 2006-2010, and 2014-2018, then became Deputy Mayor from 2018-2022. He was elected as Goderich’s mayor in October of 2022.

He was diagnosed with cancer in January 2023, but continued on his work, despite receiving weekly cancer treatments.

“I had seen him a couple weeks ago. He said he was doing fine. I’ve seen him quite a lot this summer, actually. He’s been out and about. He said he was starting to feel better, so it’s just a terrible loss for the community,” said Jennifer Verdam, chair of the Huron Chamber of Commerce.

His passing comes a year and eight days since the sudden and tragic passing of Goderich’s previous mayor, John Grace, in a boating accident.

Murdock wasn’t planning on running for mayor last election, but put his name forward to carry on council’s vision for Goderich.

“John Grace was a mayor for the people, as was Myles Murdock. Myles stepped into the position of mayor because he cared about this town. He cared about its residents, and the residents of Huron County. He brought that to Huron County council and Goderich council,” said Huron County Warden, and long time friend, Glen McNeil.

Deputy Mayor Trevor Bazinet will serve as Goderich’s Acting Mayor until council decides a path forward, which will likely involve Bazinet taking over as Goderich’s mayor, the appointment of a new deputy mayor from the current council, and either a council selection or by-election to fill out Goderich’s final council seat.

But, today is about Murdock, Bazinet said, a man who served Goderich for 40 years as a teacher, and nearly 15 years more as a public servant, and unabashed community champion.

“You don’t fill the shoes of a Myles Murdock. It doesn’t happen. You just don’t replace a Myles Murdock,” said Bazinet.

Funeral arrangements for Myles Murdock have not yet been finalized. Murdock is survived by his wife, children, and extended family.